Congressman Collin Allred, D-Dallas, announced earlier this week that the Texas Department of Transportation received a $26.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace transit vehicles and complete bus facility projects across Texas.

Because of the grant, more than 30 regional transportation districts and rural areas across Texas are anticipated to have better transit access.

With the potential to finish urgently needed transit infrastructure investments in Texas’ Rural Transit Districts (RTDs), Allred lobbied the US Department of Transportation to support TxDOT’s application for funding through the Bus & Bus Facilities grant.

“Because of our rapid growth, we need transportation investments across our state, including in our rural communities,” said Allred. “I championed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law because I knew it would deliver for our entire state. Now this grant will help Texas communities modernize and upgrade rural bus fleets to serve our transportation needs and connect local economies.”

Texas has more people living in rural areas than any other state in the nation. For rural regions with high percentages of low-income households, Texas’ Rural Transit Districts (RTDs) offer vital links to employment, healthcare, education, and other services. With this cash, Texas will be able to supply cutting-edge, emission-free buses made by Americans.