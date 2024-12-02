Hunters and trappers can now report their mountain lion harvests in the Texas Hunt and Fish mobile app, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) says.

TPWD said the new feature allows hunters to enter information about their catch, which will help advance research about lions in Texas.

The requested data includes:

The date when the hunter caught the lion

The county where the lion was caught

The lion's gender

The age of the lion (kitten, subadult, adult)

How the lion was captured or hunted

How long it took to capture or kill the lion

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The app also allows users to submit photos to verify the lion's age and gender and provides an optional text box to add additional information.

Existing users of the app will have to update it to access the new feature. TPWD says Texas hunters and anglers use the app for harvest recordings, electronic on-site registration, and digital license display.

The Texas Hunt and Fish mobile app can be downloaded from Apple's App Store, Google Play Store, or TPWD's website.