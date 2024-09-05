Plano resident wins $1.25 million playing Texas Two Step

A Plano resident won $1.25 million playing Texas Two Step, a draw game from the Texas Lottery.

The player, who asked to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket for the Aug. 22 drawing at the Walmart Fuel Center on Coit Road. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four white ball numbers drawn (16-29-32-35) and the red Bonus Ball (35).

This is the second Two Step jackpot sold in Plano this year. On March 28, a winning Quick Pick ticket worth $375,000 was purchased at C Store on Preston Road.

The current Texas Two Step jackpot is valued at $225,000.

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Drawings are held on Mondays and Thursdays.

Since 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $39 billion in revenue for the state and distributed more than $88 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $33.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. Since 2009, the lottery has contributed more than $246 million to programs supporting Texas veterans.