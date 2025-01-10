In his latest lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing TikTok over deceptive marketing that exposes minors to "inappropriate and explicit content."

The lawsuit argues that the social media platform deceptively promotes it's app as safe for kids, but regularly shows "inappropriate and explicit material to children." Further, that TikTok is engaging in this deception to maintain it's current age rating in the app-store.

"TikTok actively worked to deceive parents and lure children onto their app despite the presence of an overwhelming amount of profane and illicit material," Paxton said. "Companies may not jeopardize the health and wellbeing of Texas children by blatantly lying about the products they provide."

A release from Paxton's office referred to an investigation that revealed an "endless stream" of videos relating to drugs, nudity, alcohol, and profanity.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"TikTok is rife with profanity, sexual content, violence, mature themes, and drug and alcohol content. In an

investigation of TikTok, the State discovered virtually endless amounts of extreme and mature

videos presented to minors as young as thirteen—some with millions of views," the lawsuit details.

This is the second time Texas AG has sued TikTok. The previous lawsuit accused Tiktok of sharing and selling minors' personal information.

TikTok, one of the largest social media platforms in the U.S., is under scrutiny in the Supreme Court as a ban of the application looms. On Friday, the fate of the app will be determined, when the court hears arguments about a law that forces TikTok to be sold to a U.S. owner or face a ban.