Tarrant County reports in-custody death following medical emergency at county jail

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office reported the in-custody death of an inmate on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate suffered a medical emergency and was treated by JPS Medical staff inside the jail, but died despite life-saving medical efforts.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the inmate as 31-year-old Mason Yancy.

The sheriff's office said Yancy was initially arrested by Grapevine police on drug charges on Dec. 23, and disclosed a history of medical issues when he arrived at the county jail.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine Yancy's cause of death.

The sheriff's office says all in-custody deaths are reviewed by local, county and state agencies.

Since 2017, more than 60 people have died while in custody at the Tarrant County jail, The Dallas Morning News reported in late November. Close to 70% of them were attributed to natural or medical causes, according to numbers released by the sheriff’s office.