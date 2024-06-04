State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas announces 2024 music line-up

By NBCDFW Staff

The State Fair of Texas announced the music line-up for 2024 on Tuesday.

During the 24-day event everything from country to Tejano, rock to hip-hop will grace the Chevrolet Main Stage.

Artists include American country music artist Jo Dee Messina, TikTok sensation Dasha, Texas favorites Bowling for Soup and more.

The Bud Light Stage and Yuengling Flight Stage will also have live music daily.

Every concert is free with fair admission. Line-ups for all three stages can be found at bigtex.com.

