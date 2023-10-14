Shooting at shopping plaza in South Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at a shopping plaza in South Dallas left a man dead and a woman wounded by gunfire early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call at 3:10 a.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive.

When officers arrived at the Big T Plaza, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Police said the man eventually died from his injuries, and the woman is in stable condition.

The name of the murdered victim has not been released to the public.