Semi-tractor devoured in large fire in rural Wilmer

Dallas firefighters helped fight a large fire in Wilmer Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said at 12:15 p.m., they were called to a vehicle fire at a rural business located at 2930 Post Oak Road in Wilmer. DFR said subsequent reports indicated it was a large pallet fire.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the site and saw at least one semi-tractor on fire adjacent to a large area covered in flames. It wasn't immediately clear what was burning.

Online records show the address is a diesel repair facility.

DFR supported other departments fighting the fire and did not confirm any other information. No injuries have been reported, and the fire's cause is currently unknown.

