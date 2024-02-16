The TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie kicked off her book tour in Dallas at the Bush Center on Thursday. The faith-based book called, “Mostly What God Does,” Savannah says is one of the most vulnerable things she’s ever done.

“No one is more shocked than I am that I am doing this. I never thought I would want to write a book, and I certainly didn't think the book that I would write would be about faith. Not because faith isn't important to me, it's always been important to me. Anybody that knows me, my good friends, my family know that and have always known that,” Guthrie said. "It is one of the subjects that most interests me and that I have the most passion about, that challenges me the most.”

Guthrie says that faith has sustained her through some of the toughest news stories she has had to tell.

“I can't say every single day that I am comforted by that. But year after year in my darkest times, believing in God, and believing in a God who has a better world in mind, knowing that there is a plan. It helps me contend with the ordinary heartbreaks of every day life, the ones I experience, and the ones I bear witness to in this job,” Guthrie said.

Her number one job, she says is raising her two children with faith.

“I know that they will make their own choices. I always think to myself, I will give them the basics. I will give them the fundamentals. It is my job to introduce them to God and I say to God, 'over to you, you can take it from here,” she said.

Guthrie’s longtime friend, Charlotte Jones, executive vice president of the Dallas Cowboys, moderated the conversation at the Bush Center Thursday. Jones says this book has been a long time coming.

“The fact that she has had the courage to write this book. It has been who she is, a part of her heart, a part of her soul, and now for everybody to get to share that piece of her, it is an amazing book and I am so proud and impressed by her,” Jones said.

Guthrie hopes the book challenges and inspires readers of all faiths.

“I am not coming from some mountain top, trying to tell people what to do what to do or what to believe or how to live out their faith. I am trying to do it and some days I succeed, and most days I don't. I just felt like I had something good to say about God and I wanted to say it. I can't believe I wasn't too afraid but somehow I wasn't in and here I am.”

Guthrie's book hits store shelves on February 20.