Tarrant County

LIVE: Reports of small aircraft down at Eagle Mountain Lake

By Dominga Gutierrez

A small aircraft has been reported to have gone down in Fort Worth at Eagle Mountain Lake Monday afternoon.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting in the incident on the north-central side of the lake.

The Tarrant Regional Water District is leading the investigation.

Texas Sky Ranger was over the scene where an aircraft could be seen submerged in the water.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

