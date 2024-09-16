One dead after reported chase near High Five; service road closed

One person is dead after a reported chase involving Richardson and Dallas police that ended near the High Five exchange on Monday afternoon, police confirm.

A police source told NBC 5 that one person in a vehicle had died. There was no further information given about the person, including their name or what killed them.

A small crossover SUV was seen at the scene, stopped and straddling a curb with all four doors open. A Richardson police SUV at the scene had a flat tire.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a large number of police officers stopped near a Central Expressway entrance ramp along the Dallas-Richardson border, and at least two people, including a woman and a child, walked over and got into an ambulance.

NBC 5 contacted the Richardson Police Department but has not yet received a reply. Dallas police confirmed to NBC 5 that they were assisting in the chase.

The southbound U.S. Highway 75 Service Road between 75 and North Central Expressway and Interstate 635/Lyndon B Johnson Freeway is closed, leading to traffic delays. The police activity has backed up southbound traffic on 75 past Campbell Road.

