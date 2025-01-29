Plano

Plano offers free citizenship workshop amid growing immigration concerns

The workshop will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Sockwell Center in Plano

By Lauren Harper

A free workshop offering legal advice, background check information and citizenship application help for non-citizens is opening in Plano.

The workshop, organized by Plano's Multicultural Outreach Roundtable, will present speakers from national organizations including The Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Sandeep Srivastava, a local business owner and nonprofit founder, will discuss his journey from a newly arrived student to acquiring citizenship.

Pro bono attorneys fluent in Spanish, Chinese and Arabic will be available to give advice and help file citizenship applications.

Attendees will also be provided a list of additional nonprofit citizenship courses.

Sponsors include the City of Plano, Plano Independent School District, Plano Rotary Clubs and The Plano International Festival.

The workshop will be hosted at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Sockwell Center at 6301 Chapel Hill Boulevard. Refreshments will be provided by Plano-based restaurants and businesses.

