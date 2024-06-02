Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Galileo!

By NBCDFW Staff

Humane Society of North Texas

Galileo is a 3-month-old orange tabby kitten with a heart as golden as his fur. This little guy is the epitome of sweetness and tranquility, making him the perfect addition to any home. 

Galileo's soft, orange coat is as warm and inviting as his personality. His calm demeanor means he's great with kids and other pets, making him a wonderful fit for families or individuals seeking a low-maintenance yet affectionate feline friend.

He's curious and intelligent, always eager to investigate new things but never causing any trouble. His easygoing nature means he's adaptable and ready to settle into any loving home.

You can meet Galileo in person at the Benbrook Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center.

