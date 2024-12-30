Fort Worth

Parker County pursuit ends in crash in downtown Fort Worth

The Parker County Sheriff's Office has not said why deputies were in pursuit

Two people were hurt when a driver running from Parker County law enforcement crashed into their car at a downtown Fort Worth intersection Sunday night.

The Fort Worth Police Department said deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office were in pursuit of a Ford Mustang when the chase entered the downtown area Sunday night.

The Mustang hit a Nissan sedan at the intersection of Burnett and Weatherford Streets just before 8:30 p.m.

A passenger in the Nissan was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

The driver and passenger in the Mustang were treated at the scene and taken into custody.

Weatherford Street was closed for a short time during the investigation.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office has not said why they were pursuing the Mustang.

