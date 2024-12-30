Parker County pursuit ends in crash in downtown Fort Worth

Two people were hurt when a driver running from Parker County law enforcement crashed into their car at a downtown Fort Worth intersection Sunday night.

The Fort Worth Police Department said deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office were in pursuit of a Ford Mustang when the chase entered the downtown area Sunday night.

The Mustang hit a Nissan sedan at the intersection of Burnett and Weatherford Streets just before 8:30 p.m.

A passenger in the Nissan was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver and passenger in the Mustang were treated at the scene and taken into custody.

Weatherford Street was closed for a short time during the investigation.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office has not said why they were pursuing the Mustang.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.