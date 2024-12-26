Palmer police investigate murder-suicide, man and woman found dead Christmas night

Palmer police say they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside a home Christmas night.

Police said they were called to a home in the 200 block of Poinsettia Drive just before 7:30 p.m. by a concerned neighbor who reported a man and woman unresponsive with possible gunshot wounds.

Police said officers found Palmer resident Sierra Ashléy Roarx, 31, and Byron M. Olivere, 55, a resident of Waxahachie dead inside the home.

The preliminary investigation indicates Olivere shot Roarx before turning the gun on himself, and according to Palmer police the two were previously in a relationship,

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Both bodies have been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the details of the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends affected by this tragedy," the Palmer police department said in a statement.