One person dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Dallas

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday evening.

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, officers found three people shot when they arrived at the scene.

All three people were transported to a local hospital where one died and the two others remain in stable condition, according to Dallas Police.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.