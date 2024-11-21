Dallas

One person dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Dallas

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday evening.

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation by police, officers found three people shot when they arrived at the scene.

All three people were transported to a local hospital where one died and the two others remain in stable condition, according to Dallas Police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.


