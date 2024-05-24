This Memorial Day weekend will be a busy one for law enforcement across North Texas.

From the lakes to the streets, you can expect to see a bigger police presence while out enjoying the holiday weekend.

Dallas police have already increased patrols throughout the city this entire week. They’re in full Click It Or Ticket mode, which is a campaign by the Texas Department of Transportation where police are actively looking for drivers who aren't wearing their seatbelts.

Violators can face a pricey $200 ticket.

Buckle up, Dallas.@DallasPD is taking part in the Click It or Ticket campaign from May 22 – June 4.



Not only is it the law, it could save your life.



We want everyone to arrive alive.#EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/aDcLcTAHjr — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 17, 2024

Police are also actively looking for drunken drivers.

While all of the city is under an increased DWI watch, focus areas in Dallas include the busy Trinity Groves, Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts District, Downtown Dallas, and Uptown Dallas.

"If you've been drinking and you feel like you can't drive. Call an Uber. Call somebody to pick you up. Call a family friend. It's not worth it getting arrested,” said Sr. Cpl. Brian Martinez with the Dallas Police Department. “It's not worth maybe costing your own life or somebody else's life."

A new law took effect in the fall in Texas, which requires someone convicted of intoxication manslaughter to pay child support if they kill a parent with young children.

DWI doesn't just mean booze. This #MemorialDayWeekend2024, make a plan while you can. Drive sober. No regrets.



See a driver you believe to be intoxicated? Call 9-1-1. It takes all of us working together to keep our roadways safe. #OneFrisco pic.twitter.com/mhLitrgXID — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) May 24, 2024

Meantime, the Fort Worth Police Department will also be focusing heightened patrols in their busy areas like the West 7th Street District, Downtown Fort Worth, and the Stockyards.

In fact, the Stockyards officers are pushing a crimefighting initiative for the summer with patrol vehicles and officers on foot.

The police department also recently outlined a plan to the Fort Worth City Council for the West 7th District, which includes putting up retractable metal barriers, improved lighting, a new safety ambassador program, and new security cameras.

Those new features will be implemented at a later date but here’s what you will see this weekend:

"Any of our high-populated areas are already going to have the enforcement there. What we're going to do is have our directed response units, our gang units, and any of our specialized units assisting in patrol. [They will] be already on scene or in the general area of these higher populated areas,” said Officer Buddy Calzada with Fort Worth police.

Calzada said police will also be relying on good community members to be their eyes and ears this weekend.

"The biggest thing is, in the community, we can rely on them just as much. If you see something, say something. Do not hesitate to pick up the phone, call 911, and report any illegal activity you may be seeing taking place right here in Fort Worth,” said Calzada.