New lookup tool makes all Texas police officer licenses searchable online

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has released an online license lookup tool that will allow the public to view the status of current and former licensed Texas peace officers, jailers, or telecommunications.

According to a report by KXAN, checking the licenses of police officers used to require an official request submitted under the Texas Public Information Act.

With this new policy change, police officer licenses can be checked like most other licensed jobs in the state with public lookups.

Registration is required to use the license lookup tool. Click here to access the new lookup tool.

The information available within the database includes license issue dates, training records, training compliance, and education information.

However, according to TCOLE, no private or personal identifying information is available, and the records of undercover officers are not shown.

The public database was part of TCOLE’s expansive sunset bill, Senate Bill 1445, by Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, that passed last year.

Click here to read the full report for KXAN, the NBC station in Austin.