Musume Fort Worth employee speaks out following blast

Jose Mira had only worked at Musume Fort Worth for about six months.

“I told them, it smells like gas,” Mira said in Spanish.

Mira said his shift began at 2 p.m. and he immediately smelt and reported the strong odor of natural gas.

According to the lawsuit filed by Eric Marye of Marye Law Firm, “The gas was burning his eyeballs.”

Mira said he asked supervisors to do something about it however, he claims nothing was done.

He remembers the moment of the explosion and seeing plates and debris fall.

“I threw myself in between an oven and a refrigerator,” Mira said.

He remembers the fire that burnt his arms, ears and some of his hair. He also recalls hearing his coworker Maite Lopez nearby.

Mira said 30 minutes went by before he finally made it out however, he was not able to help Lopez. Lopez remains in the hospital.

Mira was one of the three employees from Musume that were transported to the hospital. He said days later, he still deals with hearing loss and mental anguish.

“It’s the trauma that one carries for the rest of their lives,” Mira said. “It follows me. At night I can’t sleep. I’m dreaming that there is fire all around me.”

Mira is suing his employers, the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel, its management and building owners along with Atmos Energy.

The lawsuit states Mira ”seeks only monetary relief over $1,000,000.”

On Thursday, a representative for Musume Fort Worth said its ownership “is working with its insurance company to ensure wages will continue for all 40-45 Musume-FW employees."

The restaurant also announced a fundraiser event slated for this month.

“Musume's Dallas location had already planned a 6-year anniversary event for that location on Thursday, Jan. 25; that event has now been reworked to serve as a fundraiser for all affected employees, and every dollar raised will go toward them,” the spokesperson said.