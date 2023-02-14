Mansfield Starts Development on Film Studio That Could Bring 2,000 New Jobs

The Mansfield City Council approved a resolution on Monday to take the first steps toward a film studio development.

The development is estimated to bring more than 2,000 jobs to the fast-growing city south of Arlington.

The Super Studios Mansfield LLC has been working with city officials for several months on a mixed-use development along the city's western border, according to city documents.

This first phase of development will include sound-stage clusters, that will provide services for medium to large-scale productions, according to the city's agenda.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Each production is scheduled to take six months to one year before a new set can be created and another production can start.