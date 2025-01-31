Mansfield

Student arrested after bringing gun onto campus, district says

A weapon detection system identified a gun in a backpack carried into the school, district says

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A student at Mansfield Legacy High School was arrested after district officials say a gun was brought onto campus Friday.

The Mansfield ISD sent a letter to parents notifying them that a student was found to be carrying a gun in a backpack on Friday.

The district said the gun was detected by their Evolv weapon detection system and was found during a subsequent search of the student's backpack. The type of gun found was not specified.

The district said the student was arrested and removed from campus. Officials revealed no further information about the student, including their age or grade.

In the letter, officials said they do not believe any student or faculty member was targeted or threatened.

Mansfield
