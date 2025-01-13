Man shot in a struggle with friend after targeting people outside a bar: Police

A man was shot during a struggle in a car with a friend after they shot at police and a group outside a restaurant and bar in Fort Worth on Sunday night, police say.

According to Fort Worth police, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a restaurant and bar on the 2800 block of Bledsoe Street, where callers reported two men who had been turned away at the door fired on two people who were outside the business when they drove past.

Police said the two men in the car may have been in an altercation with the two people who were outside of the restaurant, but they have not released any other information about the outburst of violence.

As the two men drove away from the restaurant and bar, police said they crashed into a parked car on Bledsoe Street and fired at uniformed Fort Worth police officers who were working off-duty as security. Police said the officers had their guns drawn but did not return fire as the pair drove away.

Fort Worth police officers pursued the drivers and disabled the vehicle with spike strips at West Berry and Henderson streets. The men were then taken into custody without further incident. The driver was charged with evading and hitting a parked car and had five outstanding warrants for unrelated incidents. The passenger was charged with multiple offenses, police said, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon upon a public servant.

Fort Worth police said one of the two men was shot in the arm and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Investigators said they believe the man was shot during a brief struggle amongst themselves while inside their vehicle.

No one else was injured by gunfire, but police said one officer did receive medical attention for an injury received while using the spike strips.

The department’s Gun Violence Unit is the lead over the investigation.