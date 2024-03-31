Man evading police prompts SWAT in Arlington

Arlington and Fort Worth SWAT responded to an incident in Arlington Saturday night after a man evaded police and burglarized a home.

A Fort Worth police officer attempted to pull over Daniel Ortiz after observing him driving erratically on the East Freeway at about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The 31-year-old man hit two vehicles as officers attempted to pull him over, according to a report from Fort Worth Police Department.

Fort Worth PD says officers initiated a pursuit that ended within two minutes due to heavy traffic.

Later, Fort Worth Police located Ortiz's vehicle by a residence on Fielder Road near I-30. Arlington Police assisted the investigation after a report of an individual attempting to carjack a vehicle was made, according to police reports.

Police say they tracked Ortiz, who then burglarized a home in the 1700 block of Northwood Court in Arlington. The homeowner informed police they could see Ortiz was inside the home through security cameras.

A joint effort between Arlington PD and Fort Worth PD SWAT led to Ortiz's arrest. He is charged with Evading Arrest and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (UUMV) by FWPD, and Burglary of a Habitation and Aggravated Assault by APD.