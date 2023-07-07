Man dies after crashing into a Fort Worth police SUV involved in a pursuit

A man is dead after crashing into a Fort Worth police SUV involved in a pursuit Thursday night.

Police said officers were pursuing the driver of a stolen Dodge Challenger who refused to pull over even after at least one of the vehicle's tires had been deflated by a stop stick.

While passing through the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue, an uninvolved driver collided with a police SUV involved in the pursuit and was ejected from his vehicle.

Officers provided medical aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Exmainer's Office identified him as 57-year-old Andra Craig.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, another uninvolved car was also hit during the crash. Officers treated that driver at the scene.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop approximately a block away, police said. Both individuals in the car were arrested.

The officer driving the police car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.