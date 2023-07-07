Fort Worth police

Man dies after crashing into a Fort Worth police SUV involved in a pursuit

An uninvolved vehicle collided with a police cruiser in the midst of a stolen vehicle car chase on Thursday

By Sara Hummadi

NBC 5 News

A man is dead after crashing into a Fort Worth police SUV involved in a pursuit Thursday night.

Police said officers were pursuing the driver of a stolen Dodge Challenger who refused to pull over even after at least one of the vehicle's tires had been deflated by a stop stick.

While passing through the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue, an uninvolved driver collided with a police SUV involved in the pursuit and was ejected from his vehicle.

Officers provided medical aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Exmainer's Office identified him as 57-year-old Andra Craig.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, another uninvolved car was also hit during the crash. Officers treated that driver at the scene.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop approximately a block away, police said. Both individuals in the car were arrested.

The officer driving the police car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth policeFort WorthTarrant Countypolice chase
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us