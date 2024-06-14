Mail carrier robbed in Fort Worth; $150,000 reward offered

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who robbed a mail carrier on Saturday, June 8.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. last Saturday on Big Creek Court in Fort Worth.

Both suspects are described as Black males, approximately 5'11" and possibly in their teens, with thin builds, wearing dark-color hooded sweatshirts, face coverings and gloves.

The USPIS is asking the public to take no action to apprehend the persons themselves.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455.