The excitement is building on TCU’s campus and throughout the Metroplex for the big showdown tomorrow.

For those who can’t make it to the game in person, Schollmaier Arena will open its gates for fans to watch the game on the big screen.

It’s been a long time coming for TCU Football, and generations of TCU fans. The spirit flags are up, the purple is on full display, and fans are ready.

Two 1986 graduates spending the afternoon in Fort Worth on Sunday said they have waited decades to see their Frogs make it to a champion game.

“We were both at TCU in the Wacker days when the program got its football penalty. So ever since then, we’ve been hoping for good things at TCU,” said Bryan Rice.

Some are calling it a Cinderella story. A moment that so many didn’t see coming.

“We bleed purple,” said Norman Burghardt. “We weren’t even supposed to win the conference. We were supposed to finish seventh in the Big 12. It’s just unbelievable. People are just stunned.”

Others are preparing to pass the torch of school pride and feel what better time than now? Like an older sister and younger brother – a TCU alumna and incoming freshman.

“It’s been really fun, showing him around campus, getting him introduced to all the TCU traditions. It’s been exciting,” said Milana Bolash.

Near campus, restaurants and bars are preparing for what’s sure to be a busy Monday night. Fans at Buffalo Brothers Bar recall the moment they realized a championship game had become a reality.

Doors open at Schollmaier Arena around 5:30 p.m.