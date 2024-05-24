J. Carter highlights importance of Black culture at TwoGether Land Fest in Dallas

The inaugural TwoGether Land 2024 Festival will soon fill Dallas’s historic Fair Park this Memorial Day weekend with music, food, and travelers from all over.

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of headliners, including Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, The Dream, Jeezy, and local favorites curated by K104 radio personality Hollyhood Bay Bay.

Dallas' dynamic music scene will take the spotlight, featuring performances by artists like Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Yella Beezy, Chalie Boy, and Dorrough.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The festival will also include a podcast stage showcasing popular shows such as Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Whorible Decisions, Reallyfe Street Starz, Mazi’s World, and The Smoothvega Podcast.

On Friday, the festival organizers revealed a tasteful list of food vendors that will be present for both days. The vendors include Smokey Joe's BBQ, Potato Hut, TNT Pineapple, Keto Goodees, The Pink Company, and Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs.

Following the success of ONE Musicfest 2023, which drew in 100,000 festivalgoers and is the largest privately-owned urban music festival in the Southeast region of the country, founder Jason "J." Carter is thrilled to announce the festival's expansion to Dallas.

NBC 5's digital producers Ahraya Burns and De'Anthony Taylor interviewed the founder to learn more about the TwoGether Land Festival's origins.

“We looked at a bunch of different cities. Through the success of One Music Fest, we always wanted to expand and choose one other sister city,” said Carter.

“We looked at LA, we looked at Chicago, and we looked at Houston. We actually looked at Dallas because Dallas is one of the cities that is a cultural melting pot of such. But when it comes to a celebration of urban and Black culture, it [Dallas] doesn’t seem to get it. It seems to get everything else, but the moment you want to celebrate Black culture and Black music, it just seems like an overlooked city.”

Mr. Carter has a long history of bringing the community together and creating a music hub to foster unity. Over the past two decades, he has utilized best practices to enhance brand recognition, boost product placement, drive revenue growth, increase profitability, and engage with target markets.

@jcarterology Jason "J" Carter, founder of One MusicFest and TwoGether Land Festival

Carter has collaborated with renowned brands, including Adidas, MillerCoors, MINI, "When We All Vote" by Michelle Obama, Toyota, and BMW.

In recognition of his Brand Marketing and Event Production work, J. Carter has received Heineken’s Independent Achiever Award, the Coors Light Brand Marketer of the Year award, and the prestigious Phoenix Award from the City of Atlanta. He has also been featured in various lifestyle publications, including Billboard, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Black Enterprise, Huffington Post, etc.

TwoGether Land invites music lovers from near and far to a weekend of festivities, artistic expression, and the celebration of diverse cultures. Carter explained that the event is designed to pioneer new experiences in live music and capture the spirit of the Southwest, and he chose Fair Park due to its rich history.

"Fair Park does have a history of its own. We started looking at Dallas about four years ago, and then I was told the story of what Fair Park was then, what it is now, and the plans for that area," said Carter.

"I think it's a fascinating story that you'll probably find in a multitude of major metropolitan cities. When Fair Park opened up the doors and said, 'We would love to host something like this here,' to me, it made perfect sense."

After the festival was announced in February, many Dallas-Fort Worth locals expressed safety concerns online. The event will occur over two days in South Dallas, an area known for high crime rates.

Carter, enthusiastic and optimistic about the festival's success, wants to assure attendees that every precaution is being taken to ensure TwoGether Land is filled with fun, camaraderie, peace, and engagement.

"In 15 years, we've never had any issues at One MusicFest. We've had 100,000 people at the festival last year, so we take safety very seriously. LiveNation takes safety very seriously. Fair Park takes safety very seriously."

According to the festival's social media, the following items are permitted inside Fair Park during the events:

Clear plastic, clear vinyl, or transparent PVC

Drawstring bags with only one pocket

Small purses/clutch bags

Waist/fanny packs

Empty hydration pack (limit two pockets)

Framed backpacks and bags larger than 14" x 11" x 5" (e.g. beach bag, multi-pocket bag) are not allowed. For more FAQs, visit TwoGether Lands' website.

The gates of TwoGether Land will open at noon on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26. The first acts will begin their sets at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for both days can also be found on the festival's site.

More details can also be found on TwoGether Land's mobile app.