Holiday Heroes: How volunteering can make a difference this season

As the holiday season unfolds, the spirit of giving is in full swing — and it’s not just about presents under the tree.

Local nonprofits across North Texas are calling for volunteers to lend a helping hand for various events over the next two weeks.

"When we talk about the power of volunteerism – it heals, and it heals individuals, it heals communities, it heals organizations,” said Rachel Currie Triska, CEO of VolunteerNow, a Dallas nonprofit that connects volunteers with local opportunities. "So in this time of giving gifts and the season of the holiday, I think that giving of yourself and volunteerism is beautiful. And I can guarantee people that they will get more out of it than what they give."

After several challenging years of limited volunteer support, Texas is seeing a welcome resurgence in volunteerism, Currie Triska added.

And unlike many other parts of the country, Dallas has seen volunteer participation return to pre-pandemic levels.

"We have about 35% of our population that's volunteering,” said Currie Triska. “Still, one in three and sometimes as many as two in three volunteer opportunities are going unfilled. So when you think about the spike in need around the holidays and the spike in opportunity, you realize there's a tremendous need for volunteers to step in and fill that gap."

Organizations like The Salvation Army of North Texas are facing critical shortages in volunteer support for bell ringers. The seasonal staple at storefronts across North Texas is in short supply, with the need lasting through Christmas Eve.

Click here to help sign up to be a bell ringer.

Additionally, the Angel Tree program, which provides holiday gifts to struggling families, requires volunteers to help sort and distribute the thousands of donations generously provided by the North Texas community. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud sponsors of the Angel Tree program and are sending a team of volunteers to help sort gifts when distributions begin on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Luckily, the Salvation Army said it is almost at capacity for warehouse volunteers to help sort gifts.

Economic Pressures

Nonprofits are still grappling with the financial strain caused by two years of surging inflation.

The economic downturn has reduced charitable giving while increasing demand for services, creating a "perfect storm" for local charities, according to Giving USA.

The economy has also impacted other sectors like education, which has struggled to retain teachers and other critical roles. In Texas, the fight over state funding for public schools has also impacted school districts, which have had to make tough decisions to save money.

That’s where nonprofits have stepped in to assist in filling the gaps, something Currie Triska said volunteers should consider looking into beyond the holiday season.

“As you think about the exit we've seen post-pandemic with teachers leaving the profession, more and more volunteers are important. So I would absolutely want to point people in Dallas and DFW to consider your local school campus. There's going to be huge needs there," she said.

VolunteerNow supports a network of over 4,000 nonprofits and operates Voly.org, a centralized platform where people can find volunteer opportunities. From feeding the homeless and delivering holiday gifts to supporting nursing homes, there’s no shortage of ways to give back this season.

The site allows users to scroll through a list of ongoing volunteer needs and sign up with just a few clicks. Opportunities range from short-term, single-day commitments to ongoing support for critical community programs and even virtual options.

Click here to scroll through opportunities.

“When people volunteer, they're becoming a part of something that is beautifully healing, whether that is physical, mental, or working in a system that's really broken,” said Currie Triska.