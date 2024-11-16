Gun shots fired near Dallas Love Field Airport, plane struck

Gunshots were reported near Dallas Love Field Airport with a bullet striking a plane late Friday night, according to a Love Field spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the Southwest plane is being inspected after a bullet struck the plane with passengers on board.

No injuries have been reported and the reported shooter has not been found.

NBC 5 has reached out to Love Field and Southwest Airlines and we are awaiting comment.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.