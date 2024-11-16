Dallas Love Field

Gun shots fired near Dallas Love Field Airport, plane struck

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Gunshots were reported near Dallas Love Field Airport with a bullet striking a plane late Friday night, according to a Love Field spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the Southwest plane is being inspected after a bullet struck the plane with passengers on board.

No injuries have been reported and the reported shooter has not been found.

NBC 5 has reached out to Love Field and Southwest Airlines and we are awaiting comment.

