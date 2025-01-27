High-end western brand Kemo Sabe opens pop up in the Fort Worth Stockyards

If you're headed to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and not sure what to wear, a pop-up from luxury western brand Kemo Sabe will help you get rodeo ready.

"This is the three weeks of the year that we look the best. Boots. Hats. Buckles. This is when you want to shine," said Aaron Gaiser who is in charge of the temporary location on East Exchange in the Stockyards.

Kemo Sabe opened its first store in Aspen in 1990. Now 35 years later, there are seven including one in Round Top and the New York Times calls its high-end custom hats, "the most famous cowboy hat in the world right now". Kemo Sabe whose name comes from The Lone Ranger series implies the brand wants to be a friend and trusted scout for fashionistas looking for high-end western wear.

Celebrities and influencers have turned the brand into a cult following.

It can be pricey but they promise, there's something for everyone and every budget.

"We have something for every look, something that you can wear after rodeo," said Gaiser, the Road House General Manager. "We don't want you to wear a hat one week out of the year. We want you to wear a hat every day, so we try to cater to the every day as well as the glitz and glam."

The brand may have started in Colorado but the custom hats and handmade boots come from Texas. A hat and buckle factory is in Gainesville with a boot factory in El Paso.

And in Fort Worth, it's added a local silk scarf designer to the collection.

"She has a little something for everybody," Gaiser said. "She makes everything and designs it here in Fort Worth, and so we wanted to bring her in and get people rodeo-ready with some silk scarves."

Wild Silks debuted about a year ago and caught the eye of the team at Kemo Sabe.

"A lot of work, a lot of sweat and tears, and, yeah, I have a great team and we work hard and we want to make Kemo Sabe proud. We want to make Fort Worth proud," said Wild Silks founder Christi Braswell. "It's been a lot of, it's been a good time, a lot of fun, but you know, you just ask for what you want, try hard, produce good products and you never know where you'll go."

Braswell and her Wild Silks will join Kemo Sabe pop when it packs up and moves to the Houston Rodeo. The pop-up in the Stockyards is open Wednesday - Sunday 11:00 am to 6:00 am and will stay until the rodeo ends on Saturday, February 8th.