Fort Worth police are looking for the person who shot a man through the ankles Friday afternoon.

Officials with the police department said officers were called to a shooting at 12:51 p.m. near Illinois Avenue and Bessie Street in the Historic Southside neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found a man with two gunshot wounds through his ankles.

Before being transported to a hospital, the man told police he didn't know who shot him. The man's condition is not known.

Police have not said if they've established a motive and they have not provided a description of the shooter.

