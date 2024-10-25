Fort Worth

Man shot through the ankles in Fort Worth, search for gunman ongoing

Man hospitalized in unknown condition after shooting Friday afternoon

By NBCDFW Staff

fort worth pd
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth police are looking for the person who shot a man through the ankles Friday afternoon.

Officials with the police department said officers were called to a shooting at 12:51 p.m. near Illinois Avenue and Bessie Street in the Historic Southside neighborhood.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Officers arrived and found a man with two gunshot wounds through his ankles.

Before being transported to a hospital, the man told police he didn't know who shot him. The man's condition is not known.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Police have not said if they've established a motive and they have not provided a description of the shooter.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us