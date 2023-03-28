Fort Worth ISD Middle Schooler Accused of Bringing Gun to Campus; Mother Arrested for Threat: Police

A mother and her son were arrested Tuesday after the child brought a gun to a Fort Worth ISD middle school campus, police say.

In a statement, Fort Worth Police said school resource officers arrested a student Tuesday afternoon at William Monning Middle School after authorities learned he had brought a gun to the campus.

According to police, the school then notified the mother that her son was in custody. While on the phone, the mother made a threat toward the school and later showed up at the campus where she was arrested.

The woman, identified in online jail records as 34-year-old Lisa Ball, faces a charge of terroristic threat. The Fort Worth Fire Department's arson/bomb unit is investigating, police said.

Investigators have not said why the boy brought the gun to school. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

No further information was released.