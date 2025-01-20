The return of stock show weather: Fort Worth families and farm animals dealing with severe cold

It’s Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo time, and that means the return of stock show weather.

Despite the severe cold in the forecast, the crowds are still coming out to Dickies Arena – just having to take some extra steps to keep themselves and their animals safe.

On the grounds of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, both families – and farm animals - were bundling up Sunday afternoon.

“Everything from overalls to fur coats,” said Charlotte Metcalf. “It’s been absolutely freezing, and I’m heading back to deep east Texas and we’re expecting snow.”

Temperatures Sunday and Monday are forecast to get down into the 20s – and around this time of year, there was a name for that.

“It’s predictable,” said Aaron Muhlstein. “It’s stock show weather, you can count on it, the nasty weather.”

Muhlstein is a horse trainer from the Gainesville area.

He told NBC 5 that the horse he brought to Fort Worth was a born winner.

“This is Ricky Bobby,” said Muhlstein. “If you’re not first, you’re last, and he takes that serious.”

To stay healthy enough in this cold to take the checkered flag, Ricky Bobby and the other horses and livestock at the stock show would need some extra attention this week.

Trainers said they were monitoring the animals’ water supply to make sure it didn’t freeze and keeping thick blankets on them whenever possible.

“And I’m not a cold weather person, I don’t care for it too much,” said Muhlstein. “But you know it’s always going to happen around stock show time, so you have to prepare for it.”

Charlotte Metcalf lives near Nacogdoches and shows goats at the stock show every year.

“You can never tell what it’s going to be,” Metcalf said of stock show weather. “So we got the luck of the draw with the cold weather this weekend.”

Despite the cold, people on the concourse told NBC 5 that they wouldn’t miss this show for anything.

“Just enjoy it,” said Metcalf. “Bundle up and come on!”