Crowley Fire treated 5 heat-related emergencies, evacuated middle school

Crowley Fire Department responded to a report of multiple unconscious patients at Richard Allie Middle School on Saturday night.

The building was evacuated with the help of Crowley ISD and police, according to Crowley FD.

The City of Crowley confirmed this was a heat-related incident, and four people were treated on the scene and one person was transported for further treatment.

Crowly ISD has not responded to NBC 5's questions regarding claims that the A/C has been out in the building for two weeks.

