weather

Fall foliage near peak in North Texas

North Texas is at peak and near peak for fall color

By Samantha Davies

The leaves are changing color in North Texas painting a very fall-like scene across the region. We are entering the peak of our fall colors in North Texas. The colors this year though may be a little duller than normal. This is due to October being much warmer than normal. October 2024 was the warmest October on record at DFW.

If you are traveling north for the Thanksgiving holiday much of the northern part of the United States is past peak. If you are traveling south the leaves are starting to change.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Here is the average fall foliage timing across the southern portion of the United States.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

If you see any beautiful fall colors send your photos to isee@nbcdfw.com.

This article tagged under:

weather
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us