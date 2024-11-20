Fall foliage near peak in North Texas

The leaves are changing color in North Texas painting a very fall-like scene across the region. We are entering the peak of our fall colors in North Texas. The colors this year though may be a little duller than normal. This is due to October being much warmer than normal. October 2024 was the warmest October on record at DFW.

If you are traveling north for the Thanksgiving holiday much of the northern part of the United States is past peak. If you are traveling south the leaves are starting to change.

Here is the average fall foliage timing across the southern portion of the United States.

If you see any beautiful fall colors send your photos to isee@nbcdfw.com.