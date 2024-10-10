Ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger denied parole after serving half of murder sentence

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Botham Jean, was denied parole Thursday, according to Jean’s family.

Guyger, 36, was eligible for parole late last month — on what would have been Jean’s 33rd birthday — after serving half her sentence in a Gatesville prison. Jean’s family, the Dallas County district attorney’s office and more than 6,300 people who signed an online petition protested Guyger’s parole.

Jean’s sister, Allisa Charles-Findley, provided NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News with an email from the parole board. According to the email, Guyger will be up for release again in 2026.

The email said, in part, “This is to notify you that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for this offender.” It also acknowledged the “criminal victimization” the family has experienced.

