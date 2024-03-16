A driver is in custody after police said the person slammed into the back of a Dallas officer who was blocking a lane of traffic Friday night.

Dallas Police said officers went to the 7000 block of Julius Schepps Freeway NB around 11:50 p.m. after reports of a car crash.

Authorities said an officer was blocking a traffic lane with their squad car when another vehicle rear-ended the police cruiser.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. His condition has not been released.

The driver accused of hitting the officer's car was taken into custody.