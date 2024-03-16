Dallas

Driver accused of hitting Dallas officer who was blocking traffic lane

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A driver is in custody after police said the person slammed into the back of a Dallas officer who was blocking a lane of traffic Friday night.

Dallas Police said officers went to the 7000 block of Julius Schepps Freeway NB around 11:50 p.m. after reports of a car crash.

Authorities said an officer was blocking a traffic lane with their squad car when another vehicle rear-ended the police cruiser.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. His condition has not been released.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The driver accused of hitting the officer's car was taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Department
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us