Tanker truck burning in DeSoto, evacuations ordered

A small tanker truck caught fire and is burning uncontrollably in DeSoto, prompting evacuations of a nearby neighborhood.

The fire was reported at the intersection of Parkerville Road and Cockrell Hill Road, on the city's southwest side.

The intersection is closed and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.