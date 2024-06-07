DeSoto

Tanker truck burning in DeSoto, evacuations ordered

By NBCDFW Staff

A small tanker truck caught fire and is burning uncontrollably in DeSoto, prompting evacuations of a nearby neighborhood.

The fire was reported at the intersection of Parkerville Road and Cockrell Hill Road, on the city's southwest side.

The intersection is closed and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

