A person is in custody after DeSoto police say they used a thermal drone to stop an attempted break-in.

Dispatchers received reports of a man walking up and down the residential 800 block of Windy Meadow Drive on Sunday at 5:30 a.m., looking into vehicles parked in the street.

Police said the callers suspected the man was trying to break into the vehicles. DeSoto police deployed their support drone and located the man as he entered someone's backyard.

According to police, when officers arrived to confront the man, he began physically fighting with officers. Police said a large knife fell from his jacket during the altercation.

The man was subdued and arrested for outstanding warrants, resisting arrest or search, and an unspecified class-A misdemeanor.

Police said reports from witnesses likely prevented a burglary or theft.

It's unclear whether the man has obtained legal representation.