Dallas Town Hall Brings Together Law Enforcement, Police Monitor and Community in Wake of Tyre Nichols' Death

Dallas city and county law enforcement will join faith leaders to meet with the community Monday night to discuss the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Project Unity Town Hall will take place Monday at 6 p.m. at St. Luke Community UMC.

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols and his death at the hands of the police, Project Unity in partnership with the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Office of Community Police Oversight invite the public to attend a community town hall to hear from police voices and the public in a timely conversation about police-community relations," a press release announcing the event read.

St. Luke Pastor Richie Butler says the goal of the event is to help bridge the divide that still exists between police and the community and what changes local law enforcement agencies are making in the wake of Nichols’ death to ensure a similar tragedy doesn’t happen in Dallas.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas County Sheriff Marion Brown and City of Dallas Police Monitor Tonya McClary will speak to the public and take questions.

“For our law enforcement leadership to express their sentiments and concerns [regarding Nichols’ death in Memphis] and that that was not good policing, but also to allow the community here learn what we’re doing here in Dallas to ensure that it does not happen here,” said Butler. “There’s always more to be done but I think we have to take a step back and acknowledge and celebrate and recognize the progress that has been made in that we have a police oversight review process and department that is committed to law enforcement that is accountable.”

