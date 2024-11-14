Steakhouse owner Al Biernat, one of Dallas' most connected restaurateurs, has died after ALS battle

Dallas steakhouse owner Al Biernat, whose charismatic presence at his namesake restaurant attracted both the famous and the famously loyal, has died at 69. Biernat had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly called ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was diagnosed earlier this year. Soon after, Biernat began exchanging emails with The Dallas Morning News about his life and fabled career.

Biernat spent more than 50 years in restaurants, often wearing a crisp suit at the front door of his elegant Dallas restaurant Al Biernat’s, arms outstretched for a lingering handshake and an effortless compliment. Many of the players from the World Series-winning Texas Rangers chose Al Biernat’s to celebrate their 2023 championship, and football phenom Tom Brady stopped in just a few months ago. Biernat relished meeting regular folks just as much though.

“Nice to see you” was his signature phrase, delivered in a noticeable Michigan accent.

Biernat could remember anyone’s name. He lost the ability to speak in early 2024 due to bulbar-onset ALS, which attacks the face and the neck first, and his silence felt particularly unfair for this charismatic maître d’ turned restaurant owner and accomplished host.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“I have been greatly blessed with so many wonderful people in my life that it makes my future much easier to cope with,” Biernat told The Newsin February 2024.

It was the last time I interviewed Biernat by phone. Soon, Biernat lost control of his tongue and could no longer speak. By the summer, Biernat had lost 40 pounds and could ingest food and fluids only with a feeding tube. His wife of 45 years, Jeannie Biernat, served as his interpreter, caregiver and supporter.

“This illness is crazy-hard to deal with, because you lose your ability to communicate with people,” Biernat told me via email in early 2024. As the illness progressed, Biernat remained dedicated to his Christian faith. He prayed for a miracle.

To read more, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.