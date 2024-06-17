Dallas firefighter discharged after being burned in housefire Monday

A firefighter with Dallas Fire-Rescue is recovering after being burned while fighting a fire Monday morning.

DFR said the firefighters were called to a vacant, boarded-up home on the 300 block of Terrace Drive at about 4:17 a.m. after receiving several calls to 911 about smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived at the house, the one-story home was engulfed in flames. After about half an hour, firefighters declared the fire tapped out.

One firefighter suffered burn injuries to his upper body and was hospitalized. DFR said the firefighter was later discharged and sent home and is expected to make a full recovery.

DFR said there was no one inside the house and that there were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined.