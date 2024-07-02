Dallas County courts building to remain closed due to water leak

The George Allen Courts Building in downtown Dallas is closed effective immediately due to a significant water leak Tuesday morning, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

All court sessions and services within the building are postponed until further notice.

According to the sheriff's office, those with scheduled court appearances or appointments are advised to contact their assigned court directly to reschedule their court date.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The sheriff's office says it is working to resolve the issue.

Tuesday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins released a statement saying the 2nd floor through the 6th floor of the building would be closed through Friday, July 5.

"Due to a water leak, floors 2-6 of the George Allen Courts Building will be CLOSED Wed. July 3rd through Fri. July 5th. The 1st floor is not affected by the leak & will remain open to employees & the public. Only the entrance off Jackson Street will be open during this time," Jenkins said.