Dallas Co. Sheriff's Office looking for suspects who stole asphalt roller

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of an asphalt roller.

The theft happened between May 25 and May 27 in the 4200 block of Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas.

According to the sheriff's office, three men appear to be in a white truck with a broken right tail light, pulling a trailer that also has a right tail light out.

NBCDFW.com The Dallas County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the type of asphalt roller that was stolen in Dallas.

Another unknown type of light-colored vehicle appears to be involved in the theft.

The equipment investigators are looking for is orange with lettering on the side reading: HAMM HD14 R7B DISTR. 4 #40763.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the location of the stolen asphalt roller is asked to contact Sergeant Jones with the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force at 214-653-3430.