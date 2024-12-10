Dallas

Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions after reaching 137% capacity

The shelter says they're currently housing 422 dogs with only 307 kennels

By Lauren Harper

Dallas Animal Services is offering free adoptions at two events in December in an effort to clear the overcrowded shelter.

In partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, the shelter is hosting the "Empty the Shelters" event with free adoptions until Dec. 17.

According to the shelter's website, adoption fees will also be waived during "Adoption and Foster Weekend" from Dec. 21-22, sponsored by Petco.

The shelter said they're currently at 137% capacity, with 422 dogs in 307 kennels.

For more information on how to adopt, click here.

