Cowboys QB Dak Prescott addresses rash of burglaries targeting pro athletes

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says athletes and celebrities need to take steps to protect themselves after a recent rash of burglaries targeting pro athletes.

On Monday, the FBI warned sports leagues about criminal organizations targeting professional athletes following a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent NFL and NBA players. According to a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News, the FBI said the athletes' homes are targeted due to the perception they may contain high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches and cash.

On Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported Prescott's fiancée Sara Jane Ramos was also recently victimized and last Friday, the home of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was burglarized.

Prescott told ESPN's Todd Archer that he wasn't tying what happened to his fiancée to the other crimes because it wasn't a home burglary, and her car was broken into while she was at a pilates class. Prescott did say, however, that he and his teammates, pro athletes and anyone in the public eye should do what they need to do to enhance their safety.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Not everything that comes with it [fame] is great. You weigh the good with the bad," Prescott said. "What we're subject to, that others can look up and just see how much we make or maybe an address, and that puts us subject to a target."

"As I said for me and for my teammates, I think for anybody across the league or anybody of celebrity status, I guess you could say it's unfortunate, but yeah, we have to take and do what's necessary to protect us and our family," Prescott said.

The star quarterback made the statements at the Cowboys training facility in Frisco on Wednesday during media availability ahead of the team's final regular season game of the 2024 season.

The Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Arlington at noon on Sunday.