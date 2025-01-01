Crime and Courts

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott addresses rash of burglaries targeting pro athletes

By NBCDFW Staff

Dak Prescott talks about a rash of burglaries targeting pro athletes, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
NBC 5 News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says athletes and celebrities need to take steps to protect themselves after a recent rash of burglaries targeting pro athletes.

On Monday, the FBI warned sports leagues about criminal organizations targeting professional athletes following a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent NFL and NBA players. According to a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News, the FBI said the athletes' homes are targeted due to the perception they may contain high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches and cash.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

On Monday, The Dallas Morning News reported Prescott's fiancée Sara Jane Ramos was also recently victimized and last Friday, the home of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was burglarized.

Prescott told ESPN's Todd Archer that he wasn't tying what happened to his fiancée to the other crimes because it wasn't a home burglary, and her car was broken into while she was at a pilates class. Prescott did say, however, that he and his teammates, pro athletes and anyone in the public eye should do what they need to do to enhance their safety.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"Not everything that comes with it [fame] is great. You weigh the good with the bad," Prescott said. "What we're subject to, that others can look up and just see how much we make or maybe an address, and that puts us subject to a target."

"As I said for me and for my teammates, I think for anybody across the league or anybody of celebrity status, I guess you could say it's unfortunate, but yeah, we have to take and do what's necessary to protect us and our family," Prescott said.

The star quarterback made the statements at the Cowboys training facility in Frisco on Wednesday during media availability ahead of the team's final regular season game of the 2024 season.

The Cowboys play the Washington Commanders in Arlington at noon on Sunday.

FBI Dec 30, 2024

Luka, Dak's fiancée targeted; FBI warns about crime rings targeting pro athletes

NBA Dec 28, 2024

Mavs star Luka Doncic is latest pro athlete whose home was burglarized, business manager says

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsDak PrescottLuka Doncic
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us