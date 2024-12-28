Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the latest professional athlete whose home has been burglarized.

The star guard's business manager told multiple media outlets Saturday there was a break-in at Doncic's home. Lara Beth Seager said nobody was home at the time of the incident Friday night, and Doncic filed a police report.

Jewelry valued at about $30,000 was stolen, the Dallas Morning News reported, according to an internal police report it obtained.

Doncic, 25, who is from Slovenia, is the sixth known pro athlete in the U.S. whose home was burglarized since October. Star NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Joe Burrow of Cincinnati are among them, along with Mahomes' tight end, Travis Kelce.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The others were Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.

The NFL and NBA issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which have come when players were away with their teams for road games. The NFL's alert says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.”

Burrow lamented a loss of privacy over having to acknowledge that he was the victim of a break-in.

The incident at Doncic's home came two days after the five-time All-NBA player strained his left calf in a Christmas Day loss to the Timberwolves. The injury is expected to sideline Doncic for about a month.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA