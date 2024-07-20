Dallas

Crews work to put out fire in Downtown Dallas

Black smoke could be seen billowing near First Baptist Dallas church

By Dominga Gutierrez

Michael Clardy

Dallas Fire-Rescue is working to extinguish a 2-alarm fire in Downtown Dallas Friday evening.

According to DFR, the initial call came in at 6:05 p.m. to a building on fire located at 1717 San Jacinto Street.

Smoke from viewer videos showed black smoke billowing near First Baptist Dallas church in downtown.

The structured involved is the secondary chapel of First Baptist Dallas, according to DFR.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions involving the structure.

Fire crews began battling the blaze and a second alarm was requested at 6:20 p.m.

According to DFR, this is an active fire scene.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

