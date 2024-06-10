Crews battle Bedford apartment complex fire

Crews are working to put out a large fire at a Bedford apartment complex that broke out Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the Morgan Apartments at 3:06 p.m. when they arrived to two apartments and an attic area fully engulfed with fire.

No residents were injured according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Two firefighters were treated on-scene for heat exhaustion.

Four units sustained heavy damage and complete roof loss while four additional apartments suffered heavy smoke damage.

The apartment complex is located in the 1800 block of Oak Creek Lane.

