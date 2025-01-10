Colony police investigating death of a man found in field after fire

Colony police are investigating the death of a man after he was found in a vacant field that had caught fire early Friday morning.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 6:22 a.m. on Friday of reports of a brushfire in the 5400 block of State Highway 121.

Motorists in the area reported a fire in a vacant field between two businesses, according to police.

Police say that after the fire was extinguished the body of a man was discovered in the debris.

According to police, the wooded area appeared to be used as a small encampment and evidence suggests the adjacent fire ignited a mattress and the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.